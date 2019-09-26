Community members on edge after recent shootings in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Recent shootings in Lake City have left residents on edge and worried about their safety.

A prayer vigil was held at the Downtown Village Garden, after two shootings happened over the weekend.

“We’ve lived in this neighborhood since 1969. We’ve never had something of this magnitude to happen,” said Elmond Brown, resident.

The Lake City police department tell News13 three people were shot at Mary’s Place nightclub on Ron McNair Boulevard. A day later a shooting at a home on Peachtree street that left one person injured.

“In order to solve the problems, they want to get a gun to solve the problems and that’s not the way to do it,” said Brown.

Brown said not only is he worried about his safety, but his family’s safety.

“We also have a grandchild that comes to visit us on the weekend which some of them were here over the weekend and they come out sometimes to play and everything. Their safety is what we’re interested in,” said Brown.

Mayor Lovith Anderson and city officials are holding another event that will happen next Monday at Wesley United Methodist church. They aim to bring the community together and find solutions to stop the violence.

“Everything won’t be solved in a day or a week, but we know we have to put something in place to make sure they have a guaranteed future,” said Mayor Lovith Anderson.