ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A group of friends in the Longs area got together, bought food and drinks and provided music on Atlantic Beach, Sunday afternoon. The goal of the event was to unite the community and spread joy.

People from throughout the upper part of the Grand Strand, like North Myrtle Beach, Loris, Longs, and into Calabash, North Carolina came out with their friends and family. There were ribs, chicken, shrimp hibachi, and many other types of food given out for free.

One of the organizers, Brice Wilson, said people brought way more food than he was expecting, but it was all gone by the end of the day. He said events like this are important.

“It’ll help bring the community together, cause when I did a flyer we put every city, everybody around here because we love to see people come together, mingle with each other and just get to know each other,” said Brice Wilson.

The date of the next ‘Beach Day’ in Atlantic Beach is not set yet, but Wilson and the other organizers said they plan on doing this often.