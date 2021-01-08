Community remembers Sergeant Gordon Best, 2nd law enforcement neighbor killed in line of duty

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach community remembers their second neighbor to be killed in the line of duty ahead of a funeral procession and funeral held for fallen Sgt. Gordon William Best on Friday.

North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Best left a mark on the community at 30 years old when he died in a Highway 17 crash early morning New Years Day while responding to a service call.

Neighbors say they will remember him as a hero, known for his generosity, professionalism and smile.

“He was so proud at 28 years old when he came up to me and said, Tommy, I got sergeant at the youngest sergeant in North Myrtle Beach,” Tommy Kilbride, 30-year retired law enforcement and neighbor to Sergeant Best, said. I mean, that was amazing, amazing in itself.”

People who have known Sergeant Best for years say he was a good man, a good father to two children and a good husband.

“It was like the first or second day we moved in, and our dog escaped through the fence, and he brought her back, so I met him pretty quickly,”Luis Cobos, Neighbor of Sergeant Gordon Best, said. “He’s just a great guy, great neighbor, great person to know.”

Blue bows have been tied around the neighborhood mailboxes, trees, and light posts. Some put up for the second time.

Myrtle Beach Officer Jacob Hancher, who lost his life in October, lived in the same neighborhood as Sergeant Best.

“To lose one, now two in the line of duty is terrible. It’s heartbreaking,” Cobos said.

Neighbors of Sergeant Best say the tight knit community always appreciated the law enforcement officer’s time and sacrifice.

Kilbride lived across from Sergeant Best for several years and shared a unique “law enforcement brotherhood.”

“I’ll remember him for the cop that he was. He was such a professional. He was always talking to me about training, learned this, and when he got sergeant, he could pass on his knowledge to young kids/officers. It was so great to see him, and what a smile,” Kilbride said.

Kilbride says he’s responded to a shots fire call many times and every time never knows what’s going to happen when he arrives. Like Sergeant Best, he said officers are doing their jobs and trying their best and get there as quickly as possible.

“But a wet rainy morning on the flooded route 17, I’m sure he was trying his best to go help somebody that’s just the kind of person he was, just a great young man… I’ll miss him dearly,” Kilbride said.

The public is invited to the funeral procession Friday starting at noon outside the Goldfinch Funeral Home, leading to The Alabama Theatre, where the funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m.

The City of North Myrtle Beach asks the public to position along the route to honor Sergeant Best but keep their vehicles out of the flow of traffic, legally parked, and do not park or stand in medians.

The funeral service will have limited seating and will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. The city says the funeral will be live-streamed here.