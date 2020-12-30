Community steps up to help Recovery Ranch, donations still needed

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Harriet’s House, now lovingly referred to as the Recovery Ranch, is home to more than 60 people and 80 animals across the 40 acres it accounts for in Loris.

Recovery Ranch is a safe-haven for people working to overcome addiction, alcoholism or coping with mental disabilities.

Most of their mission is funded through donations, which have taken a hit, but assistant director Colby Martin says the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted more than the money.

“Not only are we having to look out for people coming in and getting sick, but also people lose jobs, he explained. “It’s been extremely hard for people to get their appointments set up with their counselor, therapist; it’s just been a struggle.”



The animals they look after at the Recovery Ranch are oftentimes dropped off or are rescues that require medical attention.

“A lot of these horses out here were used for commercials or racing or whatever, and after an animal gets hurt, they want to give them away,” Martin said. “A lot of times wherever they are, they just want to put them down or something. A lot of the animals were just given to us and we’re trying to nurse them back to health.”



But, Martin says, the value the animals bring to Recovery Ranch is immeasurable to those who live there.

“Animals have a sense of peace and ease about them that a lot of people struggle to find in their life especially through addiction and alcoholism,” he said. “You can go out there and talk to a horse and he’s not going to say anything back; he’s not going to judge you.”

Keeping up with the bills required to tend to all of the animals and the residents is a tall order though. This week, those who advocate for the Ranch took to social media asking for help with a $3,000 electric bill.

“The expenses average $10,000 to $12,000 a month, which is a real big pill to swallow, but through faith I just know it’s going to get taken care of,” Christa Reynolds, director of Recovery Ranch said. “We posted the power bills yesterday and within a half hour we had one single donor step up. My heart; I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

Reynolds started Harriet’s House in honor of her late-mother and says it has evolved into something she ‘never, never’ thought it would.

“I founded it in honor of my mother,” Reynolds said. “She gave me up for adoption at 10 months old. Through a love in god and recovery I was able to reunite with her before she passed away and when she passed away, I wanted to do something to honor her. I had a women’s sober living house in Myrtle Beach and we would bring them out to the farm. It was never going to be what it has evolved into. It was just going to be our four children and a couple of animals; just a hobby farm, but God had other plans.”

Although that electric bill was paid in full, Martin says they are always accepting donations.

“We are always, always looking for anything that anyone wants to bring,” he said. “People come in here with just the shirt on their back; some people come in without a shirt.”



If you’d like to donate, click here.



