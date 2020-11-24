Company to make $3.5M investment in Conway, create 41 new jobs

CONWAY SC –A national contract office furniture company plans to invest $3.5 million in operations in Horry County, creating 41 new jobs.

Skutchi Designs, Inc. manufactures various workplace products, including office cubicles, interior glass office walls, office desks, conference room furniture and more.

Relocating to Ascott Valley Park in Conway, the company’s expansion will include a newly constructed 85,000-square-foot facility. The facility will allow the company to increase business and supply more customers.

“We celebrate Skutchi Designs, Inc.’s investment in Horry County and the 41 new jobs the company will create,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Skutchi Designs, Inc. team should visit SC Works for updates on future job opportunities.

“Horry County has made it easy to operate our business and proven that it wants us as part of the community,” said Jamie Ferraro, CEO. “We look forward to growing our company and much more success in Horry County. It is a great place to live, work and play.”