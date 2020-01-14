Conservative ‘Moms’ group slams Burger King for using the ‘d-word’ in commercial

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A conservative group is taking aim at burger king over a curse word in one of their commercials.

One Million Moms objects to the use of what it calls the “d-word” in an ad for the fast-food giant.

The commercial shows people tasting a sandwich made using “impossible burger” — a popular plant-based meat substitute. A man tries it and says, “Damn, that’s good.”

The ad has been online since August when Burger King began selling the “Impossible Whopper” nationwide.

One Million Moms posted their press release condemning the commercial Friday, calling it offensive. “Burger King’s Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless,” the group wrote. “It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear.”

This comes a month after the same group campaigned for the hallmark channel to pull an ad for a wedding-planning company that featured a same-sex couple kissing. The channel faced harsh criticism for removing the ad, reversed course and apologized.

The group is a division of the American Family Association, a non-profit evangelical Christian group.