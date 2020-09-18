Construction to begin in Myrtle Beach Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Construction will begin next week in Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District to make some upgrades, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government.

The city said in a tweet, during the next few weeks they will be upgrading the water, sewer and stormwater systems in the parking area off of Oak Street.

A couple of buildings will be demolished to improve parking and provide better access. During construction, the parking area will be closed to the public, exception for to those who live above a few of the stores, the city said.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of December. Count on News13 for update.

