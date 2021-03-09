Construction to begin on $156K project to remove stormwater drainage pipes in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Construction is set to begin shortly on a new stormwater drainage pipe project in Myrtle Beach.

The new project will remove four drainage pipes from the sand in the area of 25th and 27th Avenues South, according to the city.

To replace the old pipes, a new 1,110 foot header pipe will be placed parallel to the dunes and connect to the deepwater ocean outfall at 25th Avenue South.

The new pipe will pick up the drainage for the two blocks.

Construction on the $156,000 project is set to begin on March 15, with crews beginning to move in next week. The project is expected to be completed by April 30.