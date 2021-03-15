Construction worker dies after 4-story fall in South Carolina, coroner says

GREENVILE, S.C. (WSPA) – A construction worker died on Sunday after falling off of a four-story structure in Greenville, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

According to a release from the coroner, the victim is 56-year-old Luis Valasquez, of Charlotte, N.C.

The release states that Velasquez was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m. Sunday after sustaining injuries from a four-story fall at 119 Logan Knoll Lane in Greenville. That’s the listed address of Renaissance Place, a developing apartment complex.

The incident was reported to OSHA and is currently under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department.

