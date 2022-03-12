CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – High winds wreaked havoc on tractor-trailers along I-526 early Saturday morning.

The Don Holt and Wando Bridges were closed to traffic due to multiple accidents associated with strong, gusty winds ripping through the Lowcountry.

An officer was in his cruiser helping a motorist on top of the Wando Bridge along I-526 westbound when an 18-wheeler passed by. The gusting winds blew the container off the truck and it hit the cruiser before going over the side of the bridge and into the Wando River.

Police said the cruiser was totaled, but no injuries were reported. Coast Guard and Harbor Patrol crews were searching for the container.

High winds also blew another container off an 18-wheeler on I-526 eastbound, causing the truck to jackknife. “The chassis of the truck became twisted because of the accident,” officials said.

In a third incident, police said an empty container flew off a transfer truck on the Wando Bridge. Officials say the container will be placed back on the truck after winds slow.