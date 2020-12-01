Conviction and jail sentence reinstated for former Penn State president previously found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP)- The U.S. Court of Appeals has reinstated the conviction and jail sentence for the former Penn State president previously found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment over his handling of a 2001 complaint of sexual abuse.
Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reversed the U.S. District Court’s granting of habeas relief to Graham Spanier.
Graham Spanier, former Penn State President, was previously found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment over his handling of a 2001 complaint regarding Jerry Sandusky’s sexual abuse of a boy in the football team’s locker room.
“No one is above the law, especially when it comes to the welfare of children. Today’s ruling to reinstate the conviction of Graham Spanier proves just that,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Spanier turned a blind eye to child abuse by not reporting his knowledge of Jerry Sandusky’s assaults to law enforcement. Let it be known – if you hurt kids or cover up child abuse – my office will act and you will be held accountable.”
