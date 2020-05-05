Conway announces emergency order to help business owners reopen restaurants

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway announced emergency executive measures Monday night, impacting business owners and customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose of the emergency executive order is to: “protect the health and safety of the Conway residents and visitors, including economic vitality and sustainability”, according to a document obtained by News13 on Monday night. It lays out several steps to be taken:

Temporary waiver of zoning code: Effective immediately, “restaurants attempting to reopen and utilize outdoor dining, curbside, to-go, or delivery options available to them…may place signage alerting the public of such services…” Additional information can be found at the link at the bottom of the page. Temporary waiver of Community Appearance Board Review: Effective immediately, restaurants mentioned above “shall also be permitted to make minor modifications to their buildings and exterior sites to accommodate outdoor dining or curbside activities.” Additional information is available below. Temporary closures of alleyways or City parking facilities: Effective immediately, the City Administrator is “temporarily closing alleys and/or parking spaces or lots to accommodate the installation of outdoor dining facilities” for restaurants discussed above.

“This Executive Order, and any subsequent amendment, will remain in effect until rescinded by the City or subsequent Executive Order, or the expiration of the Declaration of the State of Emergency, whichever is first.”