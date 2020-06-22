Conway apartment found with 7,856 grams of synthetic marijuana infused into cookies

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department has arrested a man in connection with possession of narcotics after responding to a narcotics complaint, police say.

On June 17, officers responded to Provincial Apartments on Hwy 544 in Conway.

Upon investigation they were were able to obtain a search warrant for the unit and once inside they located approximately 424 grams of marijuana, 7856 grams of synthetic marijuana infused into cookies, and 1 ½ Adderall pills.

According to police, Bailey Andrew Fought was arrested subsequently charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within close proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana within close proximity to a school, and possession of schedule II Narcotics.

