Conway businesses grow despite pandemic; reports show business license spike

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Business owners in Conway are embracing new opportunities during the pandemic.

New businesses are popping up around Conway at a steady rate. The Conway Chamber of Commerce reports a spike in the number of business licenses filed since March.

Before COVID-19, six to ten business licenses were filed during a typical month. That number has nearly doubled over the last several months.

The number of Conway business licenses filed went from two in March, to eight in April, 12 in May, 16 in June, and it keeps rising, according to Devin Parks with the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

Near Third Street in Downtown Conway sits a new convenience store, bistro and retail shop that have opened just in the last few months.

New businesses include restaurants, construction, cleaning services and retail. The chamber says startup businesses are taking advantage of the opportunity while adapting and looking to prosper amid adversity.

“It’s sustainable growth too, it’s not just one focused or one specific market segment,” Devin Parks with the Conway Chamber of Commerce said. “So, that goes to show you there is a lot of confidence in our economy right now, and businesses are starting up. They are seeing an opportunity, and they are taking advantage of it.”

This week, Third Ave Tiny Mart had its grand opening. Michael Gardner co-owns the store with his wife and recently embarked on the opportunity because he saw future growth in Conway.

“My wife worked for the postal service, and she had some injuries,” Gardner said. “I was already retired, so we figured let’s just do something for our retirement, that way we can stay busy and have some money coming in.”

Across the street, BoCo Bistro opened a week ago. Boco Bistro Owner Michael Chadwick has more than 25-years of experience in the restaurant industry. He said opening a place of his own in Conway has been a long-time dream.

Chadwick also said if it works through the pandemic, he has no doubt it will work after.

“Everyone comes through here, whether you are a government official or just a normal person walking through town checking to see what kind of shops you got,” Chadwick said. “So, I wanted to be a part of that.”

Since March, several months have seen at least 16 business licenses filed.

“From an economic development standpoint, it does make sense,” Parks said. “You look at our nation’s history, and anytime there have been moments of adversity, others look at that as an opportunity. I think that is exactly what we see right now.”

