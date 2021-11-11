Conway ceremony honors nation’s bravest at Vietnam Veterans memorial

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The sound of taps could be heard echoing through the streets of Downtown Conway Thursday morning, as our nation’s heroes were recognized for their service to the United States.

Vietnam Vets of America Chapter 925 hosted its annual ceremony outside of the historic courthouse at 11 a.m. American flags lined the pathway leading to a monument dedicated to the men and women who served in the Vietnam War.

Ron Thorton, an Army veteran and member of Vietnam Vets of America Chapter 925, says the group has been hosting an annual ceremony for about 15 years now.

“We’ve been here when it’s just us in the pouring rain. Whether it was Memorial Day or Veterans Day, it didn’t matter. We owe it to the people on that wall and every wall to be here.”

Thursday’s program included a 13-fold flag ceremony presented by the Knights of Columbus, patriotic music by Sounds of the Strand, the playing of taps and a gun salute. Community members also gathered to hand out cards to veterans in attendance to say thank you.

“When someone says thank you, it really means the world to me – and every veteran – whether or not they served in country, out of country, it just means the world,” Thorton said.