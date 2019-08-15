Conway child molester gets 10 years for assaulting 6-year-old

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor has been sentenced to 10 years.

David J. Devine, 53, pleaded guilty on Thursday to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Devine to 10 years in prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender. He also must wear an ankle monitor for the remainder of his life after his release, Assistant Solicitor Leigh Andrew said.

Devine was charged after an assault involving a 6-year-old girl in Horry County in 2018. A witness told police she walked into a room and saw Devine’s hands in private places on the victim. The victim told police Devine had touched her private parts and showed his privates to her. The victim also told the police this happened several times.

Devin had faced up to 15 years in prison for the charge.