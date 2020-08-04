Conway city administrator shares storm preparedness work

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – City Administrator Adam Emrick talks about hurricane preparedness with NEWS13’s Meghan Miller.



– PREPS: The city has had several hurricane drills in a COVID-19 environment since February. The city has been prepping for this particular storm all week.



– THREATS: Flooding is the biggest threat to the city (flash flooding and river rain flooding). The city is worried about both of those. Hoping the speed of Isaias will limit some of the city’s flood risk. the wildcard for this storm is wind damage and high winds.



– TYPICAL AREAS THAT FLOOD: Along the Waccamaw River, Crabtree Canal, area of Trinity Church on Sherwood Drive (the city has torn down a lot of homes in that area with FEMA buyout program), Jordan Estates (city went door-to-door in this neighborhood today to make sure people were prepared), Greer Swamp.



– WACCAMAW RIVER: City is expecting to see the river in the MODERATE flood stage, per data it has right now. Shouldn’t cause any damage to the city.



– FIRST RESPONSE OVERNIGHT: Ramped up public safety overnight, pre-positioned heavy equipment for public works. Have to pull crews off streets for their safety if conditions get too dangerous.



– DAMAGE ASSESSMENT: Upon daybreak, any clearing of roads, debris pickup will happen in addition to damage assessment. Work will start on main roads and moved into secondary and back roads.



– COVID AND EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER: Normally they have 10-15 people in EOC from all city departments. Tonight, they have. Spread out throughout the room for social distancing. All were rapid-tested on Friday. Wearing masks to interact and their temps are taken every 4 hours.