Conway City Council asking for public input on new city hall

It was once the Old Horry County Courthouse and it was built almost 200 years ago. For more than a century, the building has served as Conway’s city hall and is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but its history of housing many city services could come to an end.

Council members said they want a new city hall’s architecture to have a mix of modern style and the historic Conway look, like using red brick. They also discussed landscaping options, including green space and a fountain that could be walked through like a splash pad.

The new building would also likely have improved security measures the older building can’t have, especially during court and council meetings.