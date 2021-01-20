Conway city council votes to make new outdoor dining regulations permanent

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway leaders approved to permanently expand outdoor dining options in the city, which became more necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

As medical experts say outdoor dining is a safer option during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Conway adapted its rules temporarily in November; now the adaptations are permanent.

The decision to make the change permanent came in Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“Some of our restaurants wouldn’t have been able to be open at all,” Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said.

When Conway entered its state of emergency, the city started allowing outdoor dining and sidewalk cafes on public property. That’s because some businesses didn’t have enough room on their own properties for outdoor space.

“We are excited to have it as a permanent addition to our dining areas in Conway and can’t wait for warmer weather to see those areas come to life again,” June Wood, city of Conway said.