Conway community kitchen prepares to feed 150 on Thanksgiving

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Shepherd’s Table community kitchen in Conway began making preparations for this week’s Thanksgiving meal last week. They are expecting nearly 150 people to join them for the holiday for a meal.

“We want everything to be perfect for our guests that are coming in, and we want them to feel like they’re at home,” said Brandon Oates, director of The Shepherd’s Table.

It’s all hands on deck the day before thanksgiving at The Shepherd’s Table community kitchen in Conway.

“We get turkeys, we get cranberry [sauce], pies, cakes,” said volunteer Sheilda Parson.

24 turkeys have been cooked already, and Thanksgiving Day, they’ll cook 10 hams, but it doesn’t stop there.

“We’re going to have mashed potatoes, real potatoes, sweet potato pies, pumpkin pies [and] pecan pies are coming in,” said Oates.

The goal? Miss Sheilda says making the atmosphere feel like home for those who may not have a home to go to on Thanksgiving.

“[There’s] no where for them to be, so we just tell them to come here and have a good time with us,” said Parson.

Last Thanksgiving, 147 people came to the kitchen for a meal. For director Brandon Oates, it’s all about having walked in their shoes.

“I’ve had a rough past, and at a time whenever I was in need, the area where I was at, there wasn’t a soup kitchen or a place like this, so being able to come from their perspective unto where I am now is, it’s just a blessing to me to be able to serve others,” he said.

Miss Sheilda, who’s volunteered her time there everyday for 10 years, will be there again tomorrow on Thanksgiving, doing what she does best, helping others.

“I love it. I love God,” she smiled.

Their community dinner runs from noon to 2 o’clock on Thanksgiving Day.