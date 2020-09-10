Conway extends face covering ordinance to combat COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – At Tuesday’s Conway City Council meeting, Council unanimously passed a State of Emergency Declaration in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council also voted unanimously to pass an Emergency Face Covering Ordinance. This ordinance will continue requiring all retail and restaurant businesses require the use of face covering/mask by employees and patrons.

The ordinance is effective through 9 a.m. on October 6.

LATEST HEADLINES: