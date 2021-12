CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been arrested after police say he stabbed someone in the neck with a knife.

On Wednesday, police arrested Carl Tucker, 62, and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bond has been set at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.