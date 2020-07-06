Conway man arrested after troopers say he intentionally ran someone over

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been arrested in a hit and run incident where troopers say he intentionally ran someone over.

Clint Julian Richardson, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Hit and Run, reckless driving and driving under suspension.

On June 14, Police responded to Easy’s Bar in the Galivants Ferry section of Horry County, to assist with a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident.

Upon arrival, the trooper stated there was a fight between a man and other parties on scene.

The man then got into a silver extended cab pickup truck and backed out of his parking space.

The trooper said upon pulling out of the driveway in attempts to leave the bar the suspect hit the victim with his vehicle, and fled the scene. The trooper then said he believes the suspect struck the vehicle intentionally.

Richardson was released on a $3,547 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: