Conway man arrested in Friday armed robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man is facing charges after police say he and a juvenile robbed a person at gunpoint.

On Friday, police responded to the area of 1026 Pine Street in connection to a call of an armed robbery, according to arrest warrants.

When there, officers learned that Tymir Akim Vereen, 18, and a 17-year old walked up to a vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver, demanding everything he had, according to police.

Vereen and the juvenile, according to police, were able to walk away with a handgun, $65 in cash and several vape pens.

Vereen is being charged with armed robbery, unlawful carrying of pistol, unlawful sale or delivery of pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping. He was released on a $25,000 bond.