Conway woman charged in brutal death of grandparents sobs in court

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One of the defendants accused in a double-murder case involving her grandparents began to sob when photos of the scene were shared in court.

Witness testimony continues in the trial of Jordan Hodge and Kenneth Carlisle, who each face two counts of murder. The pair is accused of killing an elderly couple, Hodge’s grandparents, Linda McAllister and William Clemons.

The first witness on Wednesday, who was unidentified by court order, said they sold Kenneth Carlisle two guns on two separate occasions between May and July 2017. The first gun was a 25 caliber and the second was a 40 caliber. Jordan Hodge was present at both purchases, the witness said.

A senior crime scene investigator hired by the City of Conway, John Caulder, explained photographs and evidence taken during the investigation. Red and brown stains on the interior of the elderly couple’s truck were swabbed and sent to a crime lab. Photos of Hodge and Carlisle’s home showed a variety of packaging of newly purchased items – a drone, men’s and women’s underwear, lots of food. The debit card of Linda McAllister was also found in the suspect’s home.

Photos of the scene where the bodies of Hodge’s grandparents were found near a boat landing in Bucksville were submitted into evidence. Hodge became emotional and started to sob at that time. The bodies were covered in shrubs and trees. One body had an obvious gunshot wound to the head and one body was partially clothed.

Hodge and Carlisle are accused of dumping the bodies of the couple by the river after killing them. Both were found with gunshot wounds in their heads.

