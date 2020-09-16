Conway man charged with 2 counts of attempted murder

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after they say he intentionally lit a shed on fire with two victims inside.

Investigators determined Rosalio Martinez, 34, of Conway, threw a flammable liquid onto a shed at 2917 Church Street and lit it on fire with two victims inside, according to the report. The investigators were called to the scene on Sept. 13 in reference to a possible arson.

The victims escaped the shed with minor injuries, police said.

Martinez was found on Sept. 15 and taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of arson, 3rd degree.

Martinez remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond awaiting pretrial.