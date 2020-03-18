Conway man charged with 5 counts of child porn

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children investigators arrested Joel Herrick, 19, on Tuesday after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say Herrick distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Joel C. Herrick (age 19), of Conway, SC, on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Herrick is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Herrick was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.