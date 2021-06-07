Conway man charged with attempted armed robbery; two others also jailed after incident on Forestbrook Lane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police charged a Conway man with attempted armed robbery and other charges after officers were called to Forestbrook Road in Myrtle Beach to investigate a reported kidnapping.

Two other people were also arrested after the incident on Thursday. All three people remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning.

In addition to the attempted armed robbery charge, Michael Murry, 36, of Conway, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to deliver heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine, and possession of mushrooms, according to jail records. He was given a $50,000 bond on the attempted robbery charge.

Kimberly Nicole Henry and Christopher Wayne Burgess

Kimberly Nicole Henry, 40, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with trafficking in meth and cocaine and given a 20,000 bond, and Christopher Wayne Burgess, 41, of Myrtle Beach, was jailed without bond on warrants for failure to appear, according to jail records.

According to a police incident report obtained by News13, a woman told police she rode with Henry and Burgess to a storage unit to retrieve some property belonging to her. When they got there, she told police Murray gun got out of a pickup truck and approached their vehicle.

The woman told police that’s when Murry started demanding that she give him back items that he said she and Burgess had taken. According to the report, Murry later told police that the woman and Burgess had stayed at his home and took more than $1,000 from him. He said he didn’t notify police at the time because he wanted to handle the matter on his own.

Murray also acknowledged having a BB gun when he approached the car that the woman and Burgess were in, the report said. A black gun recovered by police did not have any markings to indicate that it was a toy, the report said.