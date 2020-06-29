Conway man charged with attempted murder after crash, firing gun at someone

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting at someone who followed him after a crash, according to police.

Conway police responded to a “shooting complaint” at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near Highway 905 and Alpharetta Court.

An investigation determined John James Whitney, 34, struck another vehicle while traveling on Highway 905 and failed to stop, police said. The victim followed Whitney to Alpharetta Court, according to the report.

Whitney then got out of his vehicle and shot in the direction of the victim “without just cause of provocation, causing shell casings to be located on the ground,” the officer stated in the report. The victim saw Whitney leave and park his vehicle at a home determined to be Whitney’s, police said.

Whitney is in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.