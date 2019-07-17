Conway man charged with child neglect, dealing coke

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been charged with dealing cocaine and child neglect after police searched his home.

Horry County Police Department narcotics and vice unit and street crimes unit searched a home on Westridge Drive in Conway on Tuesday as part of a drug investigation. They seized 3.85 grams of cocaine, .30 grams of crack cocaine and Xanax tablets.

Robert Eugene Keith II, 38, of Conway, was charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, two counts of distribution of cocaine, first offense, more than 1 gram, possession of cocaine base, and three charges of possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance, first offense.

Keith was released on a $21,000 total bond for all charges.