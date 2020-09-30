Conway man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A 36-year-old Conway man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree.

Horry County police arrested and charged Adam Webster on Tuesday. According to the police report, a minor said Webster had touched the minor inappropriately during the past month and a half.

The minor, who is 11-years-old, told police Webster also showed naked pictures of previous partners, according to the report. The victim said Webster had been verbally abusive and crude during the past two years, but the victim was afraid to come forward with the information.

Webster was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd-degree – commit / attempt lewd act, victim under 16 and actor over 14 years, and released from J. Reuben Long on a $5,000 bond.