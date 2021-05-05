Conway man charged with disobeying police and unlawfully carrying a loaded gun

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Conway man was charged after police say he allegedly ignored commands to avoid the area during a recent active shooting incident and was found with a loaded gun in his waistband.

Dale Givler (Source: JRLDC)

Police said they told Dale Givler on Thursday no traffic was allowed through on Fox Hollow Road until the incident was cleared up. Givler replied he was going down to his home and refused to stop, according to the Horry County Police report.

Givler was stopped farther down the road by police, who found a loaded bun in his waistband, according to the report. He was arrested for disobeying a police officer and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Police said Givler did not have a concealed weapons permit at the time of the stop.

He was released on a $1,310 bond on Friday.