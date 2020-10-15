Conway man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested after officials claim he distributed child sexual abuse material.

Corbin Fentress, 21, of Conway, distributed child sexual abuse material, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Fentress was arrested on Oct. 13 and faces one charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Fentress.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators along with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, and the Roanoke, Va., County Police Department assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Fentress was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an $8,115 bond.