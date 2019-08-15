Conway man charged with human trafficking found dead in Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 33-year-old man charged with human trafficking was found dead in a Myrtle Beach Hotel room.

Jason Morrison, of Conway, was found dead Thursday morning in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, according to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner with Horry County. Morrison just had been released from jail on $15,000 bond at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday after being charged with trafficking in person.

McSpadden said an autopsy will be done but there is no suspicion of foul play or suicide. Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

Morrison’s family has asked for privacy.

According to earlier police reports, Morrison forced a person to engage in sexual acts for his own profit or benefit between the years of 2014 and 2017.

The victim described Morrison as acting as her “pimp” and had reported to police that he would sometimes deny her food. According to the victim, Morrison would not let her leave the house without supervision.

Morrison would set a negotiated price for sexual acts for various men that came to the house, police said. He would then force the victim to perform those acts. He would require all money up front and would infrequently compensate the victim in the form of crack cocaine, according to the arrest warrant.

On several occasions, Morrison would make the victim have sex with others to pay off his own debts, according to police. These incidents occurred at a