Conway man could face up to 140 years for child sexual exploitation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor with could lead to up to 140 years in prison.

Kenneth Collins, 29, was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, after investigators received a tip that he had distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Each of the counts can be punished with up to 10 years in prison, meaning Collins is facing up to 140 years in prison. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.