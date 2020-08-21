Conway man faces charge of child neglect, ticketed for reckless discharge of a firearm

QUINBY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man faces a charge of child neglect and was issued a ticket for reckless discharge after police responded to a weapons incident.

Michael Finn, 40, was arrested and charged on Thursday after Horry County police responded to a call about a weapons incident. When they arrived at the scene, officers said Finn told them the gun “went off” and struck the victim.

Due to the handgun discharging and striking a person in the leg, Finn was detained and given a citation for ordinance / weapons – discharge of firearms, police said. He was initially uncooperative with officers but eventually calmed down and provided a statement, according to the report.

A child was present when the gun discharged, according to police, so he also was charged with unlawful neglect of a child. He was issued a ticket for reckless discharge, police said.

Finn was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

