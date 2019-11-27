Conway man faces charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man is facing a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

Horry County police arrested Michael Eugene White, 38, on Tuesday following a report from a counselor with the Department of Social Services. The counselor reported the incident to police on Oct. 16, according to the police report.

The incident is alleged to have happened at a motel on Waccamaw Drive in Myrtle Beach during January 2013, according to the report.

White remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11, first degree.

Count on News13 for updates.