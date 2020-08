CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man pleaded guilty to a meth charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Timothy Aland, 35, of Conway, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-offense possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Aland was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.