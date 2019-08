CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has died after his motorized wheelchair was struck by a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office.

Roger Osborne, 72, of Conway, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Hwy 378 in Conway in his motorized wheelchair, according to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner.

Conway Police Department is the investigating agency.

