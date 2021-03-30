Conway Medical Center gets approval from state for $160M, pandemic-era hospital in Carolina Forest

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway Medical Center was given approval by the state for a new hospital to be built on International Drive in Carolina Forest.

The medical center announced DHEC’s approval of the certificate of need on Tuesday. The new hospital will have 50 beds and will offer a full range of services, including women’s health, surgical, emergency, cancer care, orthopedics, and imaging.

In addition to the wide array of healthcare services, this new hospital will create more than 250 new jobs.

The new state-of-the-art $160-million facility will have eight labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms, six ICU beds, three operating rooms, and a six-bay infusion center.

The beds will be transferred from CMC’s current 210-bed licensed capacity at its main campus in Conway. These beds are currently under-utilized at the main facility, according to CMC, and the transfer will allow the hospital to properly align resources.

The facility will be the first hospital in South Carolina, and one of only a very few in the world, to be designed from the ground up with a pandemic mode allowing for all patient rooms to function as infectious patient isolation rooms. Radiology, operating rooms, and the emergency department will include specific systems to allow for the isolation and treatment of infectious patients. The design includes anti-microbial touch surfaces and microbe-neutralizing air distribution systems.

“This is a major win for the Carolina Forest community. We are thrilled DHEC recognizes the importance of what Conway Medical Center will bring to this area in a facility that will be unlike any other in the state,” said Bret Barr, President and CEO of Conway Medical.

CMC has been involved in positive discussions with Horry County government officials centered around the impacts of this new facility on the Carolina Forest community. The project is currently being reviewed by Horry County, and discussions continue on the planning development agreement.

CMC expects the construction of the project to take three years.

The facility will include engineering highlights unlike any other hospital in the state and specifically designed to minimize environmental impacts, as well as provide infection control measures throughout the facility. The project will be designed using environmentally sustainable materials, methods, and systems and will be LEED accredited, making it one of the first new hospitals in South Carolina to be so environmentally-friendly.