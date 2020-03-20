CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Medical Center has had one confirmed positive case of coronavirus, hospital officials announced Thursday night.

CMC was notified by their private lab partner, Quest, that a patient tested positive. That patient is currently hospitalized in isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Based on the governor’s recommendation, starting at noon Friday, CMC will no longer allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances. For those in The Birthplace, as well as pediatric patients, the hospital is limiting to one visitor.

“We understand these visitor restrictions can be an inconvenience, but this is for the health and safety of our patients, staff, and the overall community,” said Allyson Floyd, media relations strategist with CMC

The main lobby entrance to the hospital is closed. =Patients going to a physician’s office or for an appointment in the main building can only enter the facility through the Patient Services entrance. Emergency Department patients should still enter through the Emergency Department.

CMC has a tent set up outside the Emergency Department entrance to screen and test patients who are at our facility for emergency treatment. This tent allows us to assess patients coming into the Emergency Department who are showing signs of COVID-19 before they enter our facilities. This is a precautionary measure to maintain the health and safety of our patients and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, do not show up at one of the practices or the Emergency Department, unless it is a true medical emergency. CMC is offering a phone line where you can speak with a medical professional for a screening for COVID-19. Call (843) 428-8767 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to speak with a registered nurse. After regular business hours and on weekends, you can use MUSC Health’s Virtual Care MUSC.care to speak to an online virtual care provider.