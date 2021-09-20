Conway Medical Center not seeing spike in cases after holiday weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw an increase in COVID-19 patients in Horry County compared to the week before, but one hospital said the rise in cases did not lead to more hospitalizations.

Hospital officials worried the holiday weekend would lead to another spike in cases, but so far that has not been the case at Conway Medical Center (CMC).

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson said the hospital normally sees more patients after major holidays, but said the number of COVID-positive patients at CMC has been in the low 40s for the past several days.

Richardson added that CMC has even seen a slight drop in percent positivity of tests it administered and that usually means fewer hospitalizations. “That hasn’t translated to a lot less admitted patients as of yet, but we do know, historically, that sometimes that trails behind,” Richardson said.

Grand Strand Medical Center said it has seen declining hospitalizations while the severity of the cases has become a concern.

“While we have seen a decrease in overall COVID-19 inpatient volume, we continue to struggle with a very high acuity level of those patients in-house,” hospital officials said in a statement to News13. “18% of those patients remain on a [ventilator].”