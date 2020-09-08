Conway Medical Center plans $100M hospital in Carolina Forest area, to create 250 new jobs

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Conway Medical Center plans to build a more than $100 million hospital in the Carolina Forest area on International Driver, between Highway 31 and Highway 90.

The new hospital would create more than 250 new jobs, according to CMC.

The new state-of-the-art, technologically advanced facility would consist of 50 hospital beds, including eight labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms, six ICU beds, three operating rooms, and a six-bay infusion center.

The beds would be transferred from CMC’s current 210-bed licensed capacity at its main campus in Conway. These beds are currently under-utilized at the main facility, and the transfer would allow CMC to properly align resources to meet our community’s growing healthcare needs.

Conway Medical Center filed a Certificate of Need on May 6 with the Department of Health and Environmental Control. CMC Carolina Forest would offer a wide range of services to one of the faster growing communities in South Carolina, including women’s health, surgical, emergency, cancer care, orthopedics, and imaging.

McLeod Health also announced last month plans to build a new $56 million hospital in the Carolina Forest area. Their plan is to build a 4-story hospital with up to 48-beds on our 42-acre Carolina Forest campus, where they already have 2 outpatient buildings.

CMC officials said in order to maintain focus on COVID-19, they held off announcing this project until now. If the Certificate of Need is approved and the project moves forward, the current timeline has construction complete in late 2024.

“Better access to care is crucial for our rapidly growing communities, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our award-winning care and service to Carolina Forest,” said Bret Barr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conway Medical Center. “From a historic perspective as Horry County’s oldest healthcare provider and the only non-profit hospital currently based in Horry County, it is our responsibility to allocate our resources to meet this need.”

“The level of care we are able to provide is second to none in our area,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer. “This new hospital facility in Carolina Forest would allow us to provide services like labor and delivery and minimally-invasive surgical procedures closer to home for many Horry County residents.”