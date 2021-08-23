Conway Medical Center to restrict visitation, reinstate additional COVID protocols

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center will be reinstating patient and visitor screenings and restricting visitations after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the medical center announced Monday.

CMC’s temporary COVID-19 Visitation Policy will be as follows until further notice:

Visiting Hours will be 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

No visitors under the age of 16 except in end-of-life situations.

Visitors will be screened at entry (screening questions will be posted at checkpoint and screening staff will confirm visitor compliance). Everyone entering any CMC building must wear a mask (no gaiters or vented masks).

Entrances for Patients/Visitors: The main hospital entrance and Medical Arts Building entrance will be closed. The following entrances will be open: North Tower Entrance – Cancer Center, Wound Care, and Endoscopy patients (6:00 AM to 5:00 PM) Patient Services Entrance – All other outpatients (except Emergency Department) and visitors (6:00 AM to 8:00 PM) Emergency Department entrance open to emergency patients only

