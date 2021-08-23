Conway Medical Center to restrict visitation, reinstate additional COVID protocols

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center will be reinstating patient and visitor screenings and restricting visitations after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the medical center announced Monday.

CMC’s temporary COVID-19 Visitation Policy will be as follows until further notice:

  • Visiting Hours will be 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
  • No visitors under the age of 16 except in end-of-life situations.
  • Visitors will be screened at entry (screening questions will be posted at checkpoint and screening staff will confirm visitor compliance).  Everyone entering any CMC building must wear a mask (no gaiters or vented masks).
  • Entrances for Patients/Visitors:
    • The main hospital entrance and Medical Arts Building entrance will be closed. The following entrances will be open:
    • North Tower Entrance – Cancer Center, Wound Care, and Endoscopy patients  (6:00 AM to 5:00 PM)
    • Patient Services Entrance – All other outpatients (except Emergency Department) and visitors  (6:00 AM to 8:00 PM)
    • Emergency Department entrance open to emergency patients only
  • Inpatient Units and Labor & Delivery: Each patient may have one visitor per day, unless a different visitor will be staying overnight with the patient, in which case one changeover per day will be permitted.
  • Outpatient Procedures: Patients may have one visitor.
  • Pediatrics: Minor patients may have two visitors (both parents/guardians).
  • Emergency Department: No visitors except for elderly patients requiring assistance, minor patients (parents/guardians permitted), and end-of-life situations.
  • Medical Arts Building: Patients and visitors must enter through the Patient Services Entrance.
  • COVID Positive Patients: No visitors except in end-of-life situations.

