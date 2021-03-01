Conway new development attempts to keep up with growing population

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – People in Conway will soon have more options for retail and eating out.

The multimillion-dollar project, Celebration Square of Conway, is set to open in the next couple of months.

It’s one of several projects popping up to keep up with the city’s growing population.

Over the last decade, the City of Conway’s population jumped from 17,000 to nearly 27,000 people.

“Whenever you have steady growth in the population, you’re going to see business development in correlation,” Devin Parks, Conway’s Director of Economic Development, said.

Celebration Square is on the corner of Highway 501 and Mill Pond Road. It will include a sandwich chain, McAlister’s Deli, and a signature steakhouse, Eugenia’s.

Devin Parks with the Conway Chamber of Commerce says the city is trying to keep up with the number of people moving to the area.

“So we see a lot of these projects come to fruition now. All this hard work that has taken place and really to give residents of Conway what they need to keep their dollars in Conway and not have to travel to the beach to spend their money,” Parks said.

Developers are also taking their plans to north Conway because space in the South portion is running out.

The list of new businesses opening in Conway doesn’t only include restaurants, but hospitality accommodation projects are also in the works.

With all the growth following CCU moving into the Sunbelt Conference, Parks said there is a need for a hotel.

Across the street from CCU on Highway 501, plans have been submitted for a Fairfield Inn by Marriott.

“This just goes along the lines of developing what we need to keep our visitors in Conway, shopping in Conway, dining in Conway and just enjoying what Conway has to offer,” Parks said.

According to Parks, the hotel plans have been submitted to the city.

“Once you get in that stage of the process, you’ve already done your diligence, so the next step is development, construction, and approval of those site plans,” Parks said.

Two other development project on the announcement radar are new plans for the 40,000 square foot Jerry Cox building downtown and another Conway Medical Center facility.

Both are early in the decision-making process, according to Parks.

