CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 19-year-old Aynor man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Conway police arrested and charged Chandler Richardson on Wednesday evening in connection with a death investigation. No further information is available from authorities at this time.

Richardson remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting a pretrial.

Count on News13 as we learn more.