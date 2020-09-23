2 people hurt after shooting incident in Conway, police ask people to avoid part of city

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is urging the public to avoid the Boundary Street area due to a shooting incident that has resulted in two injuries.

June Wood with the City of Conway tells News13 that police are responding to a report of shots fired and two people have been injured. Both have been taken to a local hospital. No additional information about their injuries was immediately provided.

A News13 photographer saw police tape up at the scene, along with a large police presence.

News13 is working to learn more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 248-1790.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.