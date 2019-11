CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police are searching for persons of interest in an armed robbery of a payday loan business that happened on the 15th.

According to Taylor Newell with the City of Conway, police are investigating an armed robbery at the Carolina Payday Loans in Conway. Investigators were able to obtain these pictures of the persons of interest.

Conway Police Department

Anyone with any information on the identity of the persons in the photographs is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.