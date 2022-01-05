Conway police: Man still wanted in shooting near CCU off-campus housing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man they say fired a gun inside a vehicle near a Coastal Carolina University off-campus housing complex.

Jahmeir Grate booking photo

On December 30, police responded to a shooting in progress call at the 600 block of Highway 544. The public was asked to avoid the area of the Coastal Club and The Current due to shooting at an off-campus housing complex, according to previous reporting.

Police were able to identify two suspects in the shooting. Jahmeir Davon Grate was taken in to custody that day.

The second suspect, Maurice Keshawn Long is still wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in a vehicle.

Long is described as a 20 year old male, 6ft, 199 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.