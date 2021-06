CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police need help finding a man they say is wanted for a car break-in earlier this month, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Scotty Robertson is wanted in this incident and is described as 6′ and 165 pounds. Police say his last known address is 4312 Cross Cut Trail in Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.